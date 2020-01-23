Jackson County Board of Commissioners accompanied by Jackson County Extension Coordinator, Greg Pittman, welcomed April Edwards as the new 4-H Agent for Jackson County Extension on the evening of Monday, Jan. 13.
Prior to beginning her career with Extension as a 4-H/ANR Program Assistant in Jackson County in 2017, April worked in the field of child and adolescent behavioral health. Having earned her bachelor's degree in Human Services from Shorter University, Edwards began work on her Master's degree in 2018 at the University of Georgia.
Edwards and her animal-loving family own a farm in Jefferson, where they have chickens, cows, horses, goats and sheep. Originally from Gwinnett County, she moved to Jackson County in 2005. She has become very active in the Jackson County community, where she is a member of the Cattlewoman’s Association, active in her local church group and many other organizations and community events. She began her role on January 1, 2020.
There are more than 1,280 active students in the 4-H program. In addition to in-school meetings and specialty clubs, Jackson County served an additional 5,150 students through community events. With 166 adult volunteer leaders in the Jackson County program, volunteers served over 4,000 hours in 2019. Thus, making Jackson County’s specialty clubs, community outreach programs and 4-H events a huge success.
