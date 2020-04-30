The East Jackson Comprehensive High School Beta Club is moving forward with its planned 5K run/walk fundraiser for scholarship but it will be a virtual event.
"East Jackson Beta is committed to meeting our goals and having fun in spite of our current circumstances," Linda Frederick, Beta sponsor states. "In keeping with the CO-VID 19 shelter at home guidelines, we will have a virtual 5K run/walk to raise money for feeding local families and providing scholarships to local students. You know you are going stir crazy anyway, so now's the time to help us do something good! Dig out your best NEON clothes and join us!"
The virtual race will be held on Saturday, May 2. The time for the run/walk will be any time between 7-9 p.m.
"The location will be wherever you are.... on a treadmill at home, around your house, in your neighborhood," Frederick said.
The cost, the $25 entry fee will get you a T-shirt to commemorate the event. You will get your T-shirt as soon as the social distancing ban is lifted. For $10, you can participate to support and maybe win a medal.
Participants will receive a link to two different Google forms on the day of the race, one to start and one to finish. The start form will collect your email address and will ask for a photo of yourself and your name, gender and age group. The finish form will collect your name and a photo of yourself after you run.
"We realize the time stamps will reflect the added time necessary for you to address the form," Frederick said. "This is just all for fun and to support our efforts at BETA.... not the Olympic trials. No one will judge you if your time is 30 sec-a minute longer than usual."
There will also have be a link to a digital board that will be used to post the photos (unless you post not to use the photo).
"We encourage you to also send us videos of your 5K to post.... just all about trying to make connections and do something together," Frederick said.
Sponsors of the event are: Dean Christian (Greater Athens Properties), Commerce Spinal Center, Commerce Dental Group, Rabittown Salvage, Jackson EMC and Turco Photography.
For more information, email ejchsbetaclub@jcss.us.
EJCJS Beta Club is an award winning chapter of National Beta Club, which focuses on academic achievement, character development, leadership and community service. Club members have logged 4,000+ hours of community service during this school year and students continue to try to make an impact even in our current situation with the COVID 19 social distancing guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.