East Jackson Comprehensive High School faculty and staff participated in a team building and training event at Grant Hill Farms to prepare for the new school year.
The EJCHS faculty and staff participated in team-building games, participated in problem-solving/brain-storming activities to help plan for personalized learning for their students and discussed information that was critical to the success of this school year.
“I am proud of our faculty and what they accomplished,” said Chanda Palmer, principal of East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
