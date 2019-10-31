The East Jackson Comprehensive High School FFA will hold a chicken mull on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The cost will be $7 per quart. Carry-outs will be given out at the bus ramp at EJCHS from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dine-in will be at the EJCHS cafeteria from 5 to 7 p.m.
Purchase a ticket from members of the EJCHS FFA or drop by on Nov. 2.
For more information, email Kate Wilson at kwooten@gmail.com.
