The East Jackson Comprehensive High School Beta Club is hosting the third annual Neon Night 5k Run/Walk on Saturday, April 30, to raise money to help send several members to compete at the National Beta Convention in Nashville this summer.
Additionally, money raised from the 5K will fund scholarships for Beta Club Seniors and will go towards several of the Beta Club's community service projects. The greater Jackson County community is invited to join the EJCHS Beta Club in this race to help continue developing a culture of service leadership for high school students.
While the EJCHS Beta Club is holding the race in person on campus on April 30, participants can also support their efforts by joining virtually anytime that weekend.
Entry is $25 and includes a T-shirt.
Contact Linda Frederick, EJCHS Beta Club Executive Sponsor, at lfrederick@jcss.us to learn more.
