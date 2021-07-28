This school year, East Jackson Comprehensive High School students will see many new updates to their building and programs.
Over the summer, the campus has experienced several upgrades and updates. The parking lot has been repaved and painted, stairwell walls and railings have a fresh coat of paint, the front office has new flooring and paint, and new EJ clings and Eagle heads adorn the windows and doors showing this community’s Eagle pride.
Some students have had the opportunity to witness these improvements at the school’s Open Houses. Incoming 8th graders will have a specialized Open House on Wednesday, July 28.
“EJCHS is incredibly proud of the ‘facelift’ we have had over the summer,” said Chanda Palmer, principal of EJCHS. “Although our building is almost 15 years old, it still looks beautiful and is a point of pride for the entire Eastside community. We are grateful to our board of education for placing such value on maintaining our top-notch facility for generations of Eagles to come.”
EJCHS students will also have the opportunity to be a part of unique educational pathways at the Empower College and Career Center including: healthcare, agriculture sciences, supply chain management and logistics, and advanced technology and engineering. There, students can also take digital media courses as well as core curriculum, such as Spanish. These pathways and courses, taught by subject-area experts and industry leaders from these fields, will position students to have advanced skills and understanding in areas where jobs are in high demand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.