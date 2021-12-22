The American Legion hosted the Junior American Legion Oratorical competition on December 9 at the East Jackson Comprehensive High School media center.
Bob Roller, chairman of the Junior Oratorical Committee, helped organize the event for EJCHS eight graders. More than 50 students wrote speeches, with seven students delivering speeches in the preliminary round. Speeches were on the third amendment.
Three finalists spoke before members of the American Legion. Courtney Cameron received first place, Phoebe Wheeler received second and Leila Huss received third place recognition.
Finance Officer, Joe Moran, presented checks to the winning students.
Judges included Joe Ruttar, Melinda Gaskins and Valerie Rutter.
