East Jackson Comprehensive High School visual art students are selling calendars as a fundraiser for Hurricane Shoals Park.
Each year, the Art in the Park event sponsored by the Tumbling Waters Society raises $12,000 to $15,000 annually to support and maintain Hurricane Shoals Park in Maysville. The event was cancelled this year due to COVID-19 and the art students at EJCHS decided to created a calendar with original artwork depicting their favorite scenes at the park as a fundraiser.
The calendars are $20 each and can be purchased at the Historic Courthouse in Jefferson, Jackson County Senior Citizens Center, Jackson Chamber of Commerce and the Crawford Long Pharmacy in Jefferson.
All proceeds will go to the Tumbling Waters Society. The calendar is sponsored by EJCHS Art Department, Andy Garrison and Wilco Printing & Signs.
The EJCHS students whose artwork is featured are: Elizabeth Hollett, Bella Turco, Jasmine David, Delilah Yang, Breanna Massey, Abby Seagraves, Jazmen Wells, Kendall McDonald, Karol Zamora-Ortiz, Isaac Miller, Jenifer Rodriquez and Ashley Alvarez-Sarduy. The cover art is the Art in the Park 2020 first place winner, Lillian Dempsey from Jefferson Academy.
