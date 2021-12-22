The American Legion hosted the Junior American Legion Oratorical competition on December 13 at the East Elementary School media center.
Bob Roller, chairman of the Junior Oratorical Committee, helped organize the event for EJES fourth graders. Three students from Mrs. Ellie Wooten and Mrs. Becky Huss’ class spoke before members of the American Legion.
Students prepared, wrote, and delivered three to five-minute speeches on the significance of the third amendment.
Winners included Carter Varnedoe, first place; Evan Sailors, second place; and Selby Gamble, third place.
