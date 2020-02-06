The East Jackson Middle School Chorus will present “Dear Edwina Jr.” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, and at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the East Jackson Comprehensive High School Auditorium.
Tickets can be purchased at the door. Adult tickets will be $6. Tickets for students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade and senior citizens will be $4. Children under school age will be admitted free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.