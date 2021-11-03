The East Jackson Middle School Honor Roll and A/B Honor Roll for the first nine weeks has been announced.
HONOR ROLL
Students earning all A’s in their content classes and nothing lower than a A in all connections classes are eligible for the East Jackson Middle School Honor Roll List.
Honor Roll students are:
Jordyn Williams, Lindsay Wheeler, Rylie McFarland, Jack Kaul, Grace Hatcher, Gavin Duncan, Cade Brown, Taylor Barnes, Brayden Lance, Michael Devich, Braylee Garrett, Cade Cashwell, Jalen Jennings, Abby Flowers, Naomi Gatlin, Titus Tolbert, Jordyn Coile, Ryleigh Martin, John Carthern, Keylie Ausburn, Madelyn Lyon, Rhyliegn Henson, Phillip Gunnells, Edward Alvarado, Savannah Chambers, Jayden Vue, Katie Jara, Breesa Martinez, Paola Morales-Cruz, Adam Cioba, Emma Miller, Mia Ramirez, Haven Adams, Jacey Yon, Jaymi Davis, Norah Nichols, Mallory Bass, Avery Cown, Madeline Gooch, Emma Kate, Holley, Zoey Kozlowski, Ryan Lampe, Noah Nichols, Jack Saucier, Samuel Wall, Jordan Welty, Wyatt Wilson, Destiny Baltazar-Delgado, Luke Reagin, Lea D’Angelo, Natalie Lynch, Dominic Miller, Duncan Porter, Jaycee Trogdon and Reese Poelker.
A/B HONOR ROLL
Students on the A/B Honor Roll list have at least two A’s in content areas with nothing lower than a B in remaining content areas and all connections classes.
A/B Honor Roll students are:
Temprance Beatty, McKenzie Farmer, Lorelei Holloman, Jayton Howell, Ren Pace, Avery Wilbanks, Olivia Warwick, Tommy Spinella, Caylin Loftin, Arri Lane, Turk Hanna, Warren Duitsman, Korbin Bonds, Noah Banks, Brittany Perez-Rogel, Lilly Luke, Cesar Cruz, Roberto Acevedo, Tucker Barnes, Kenli McCarthy, Brooklyn Ross, Levi Zimmerman, Payton Ledford, Timothy Lindsay, Samuel Erickson, Jana Allen, Ethan Barrier, Rylan Burch, Marlee McCullough, Ridge Miller, Destiny Malcom, Jayllie Barry, Dana Garland, Angel Martinez,
Cohen Fuller, Jonah Barkley, Wyatt Carroll, Angel Lopez, Bethany Roberts, Izaac Cloer, Robert Cornelius, Lillie-Mae Doster-Parker, Hudson Kennedy, Kahne Martin, Jackson Miller, Gunner Serpa, Skyler Sutton, Sarah Bullock, Jaydin Lewis, Malik McCurry, Zaylen Price, Jaxon Starnes, Jeffrey Cornelius, Kamdyn Dudley, Gavin Gipson, Jocelyn Hawks, Bryan Ventura, Lillian Bishop, William Farfour, Zane Holt, Rhielle Reese, Isaac Robbins, Mason Smith, Melanie Tidwell, Valeria Reyes-Garcia, Dixie Jones, Nadia Heu, Camila Camacho, Abby Hester, Masen Hockman, Sammy Peace, Erica Norris, Jazael Ramirez Federico, Stella Sanches, Kamya Swann, Leeha Moore, Julian Ocon, Makayla Smith, Ah’Rayah Odom, Christian Razo, Daniel Uribe, Alexis Carthern, Emer Jara-Jacinto, Trevor Johnson and Eli Stanton.
