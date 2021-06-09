East Jackson Middle School Announces Honor Roll and A/B Honor Roll for the final six weeks of the school year.
Students earning all A’s in their content classes and nothing lower than a A in all connections classes are eligible for the East Jackson Middle School Honor Roll List.
Honor Roll students are:
Mallory Bass, Savannah Brown, Emma Kate Holley, Zoey Kozlowski, Noah Nichols, Norah Nichols, Jack Saucier, Haven Adams, Avery Cown, Jaymi Davis, Jocelyn Hawks, Ryan Lampe, Isaac Robbins, Ryan Wall, Wyatt Wilson, Jacey Yon, Denim Cooper, Lea D’Angelo, Ah’Rayah Odom, Kyleigh Isom, Julian Ocon, Shannon Smith, Emily Kooistra, Hollianna Stupfell, Kayci Hallford, Katelyn Mauldin, Cristian Razo, Keyli Guzman-Hernandez, Camila Camacho, Natalie Lynch, Dominic MillerLandon Bancroft, Christopher Christian, Hailey Duitsman, Michael Kelleher, Hannah McEver, Emma Murphy, Collin Ramsey, Matthew Streetman, Emerson Turco, Phoebe Wheeler, Tallulah Williams, Courtney Cameron, Jack Cartlidge, Conor Dickerson, Jayden Hoopaugh, Leila Huss, Casey Loggins, Hudson Wilbanks, Jordyn Baxter, Valeria Mendez Diaz, Kayla Fricks, Addison Nichols, Savannah Perry, Campbell Pettus, Kimberly Pleshka, Mattison Renrick, Andrew Richardson, Brady Saunders, Brooks Saunders, Reese Sorrow, Isabel Weight, Anna Hix, Christian Murray, Kylee Addington,Mylee Addington,Ella Cook, Kallie Jones, Brayden Giannone, Cooper Lee, Vi’Tory Williams, Briana Buenaventura, Grayson Myler
A/B HONOR ROLL
Students on the A/B Honor Roll list have at least two A’s in content areas with nothing lower than a B in remaining content areas and all connections classes.
A/B Honor Roll students are:
Colton Armstrong, Jeffrey Cornelius, Natalee Croya , Bodey Farfour, DJ Ferizovic, David Fretz, Maddie Gooch, Elizabeth Gordon, Warren Hilley, Logan Kidd, Nate Sorrow, Melanie Tidwell, Briggs Warlick, Elizabeth Wegsend, Jordan Welty, Jackson Case, Leah Martinez-Ramirez, Ava Oliver, Angelia Turrubiartes, Carlos Uribe, Austin Hensley, Khilyriah Patterson, Konner Farmer, Zachary Robinson, Hailey Couch, Bryan Tavira-Albarran, Connor Earnest, Gabriella Hibbard, Arturo Garcia-Herrera, Tori Lince, Kamya Swann, Khloe Tarpkins, Alexa Aguirre Bahena, Aubrey Brodalski, Kayleigh Carver, Braidon Fielding, Anthony Gaither, Emily Hale, Trevor Johnson, Braiden Wilson, Camren Houck, Tristan McDonald, Kevin Bacilio-Juarez, Emily Willis, Hailey Cruce, Jude Fitzpatrick, Shane Hart, Abby Hester, Masen Hockman, Emory Kitchens, Mason Smith, Maeleigh Tatum, Jaycee Trogdon, Ashlyn Tucker, DeEric Burns, Juliet Camp, Brysen Henss, Robert Hollett III, Thomas Johnson, Piper Pennington, Kasen Wagner, Tyler Barnes, Kaitlin Bouchard, Beau Cashwell, Taylor Garrett, Heath Jordan, Chloe Lawrence, Trey Layfield, Taylor Mccall, Maddie Moore, Abigail Bryant, Kiera Crawford, Nickolas Huff, Ryddic Kinley, Yesli Gonzalez-Garcia, Alex Cayia, Joshua Meeler, Jessica Reyes, Kaery Romero-Barrientos, Tristan Searcy-Smith, Narely Aldana Serrano, Lolee Bowen, Gabrielle Garcia, Xitlali Gutierrez, Joshua Head, Travis Forrer, Emily Bunn, Conley Chatham, Carleigh Chandler, David Gonzalez-Rico, Emilou Moore, Chaney Timms, Allison Wilbanks, Hayden Wilson
