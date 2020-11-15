East Jackson Middle School Honor Roll and A/B Honor Roll students have been announced.
Students earning all A’s in their content classes and nothing lower than a A in all connections classes are eligible for the East Jackson Middle School Honor Roll List.
Honor Roll students are: Jay Yon, Savannah Brown, Zoey Kowlowski, Ryan Lampe, Norah Nichols, Noah Nichols, Jack Saucier, Ryan Wall, Wyatt Wilson, Mallory Bass, Jaymi Davis, Jocelyn Hawks, Warren Hilley, Avery McCollum, Isaac Robbins, Sydney Ware, Jordan Welty, Lea D’Angelo, Ah’Rayah Odom, Zachary Robinson, Emily Kooistra, Braidon Fielding, Em Hale, Kayci Hallford, William Meeks, Keyli Guzman-Hernandez, Camila Camacho, Natalie Lynch, Dominic Miller, Ashlyn Tucker, Brandon Hicks, Liz Gutierrez-Cuevas, Landon Bancroft, Hailey Duitsman, Brysen Henss, Michael Kelleher, Hannah McEver, Piper Pennington, Collin Ramsey, Aksel Schramm, Matthew Streetman, Emerson Turco, Tallulah Williams, Kaitlin Bouchard, Courtney Cameron, Jack Cartlidge, Connor Dickerson, Gracelyn Moore, Maddie Moore, Hudson Wilbanks, Leila Huss, Valeria Mendez Diaz, Jordyn Baxter, Kayla Fricks, Hayden Meeler, Addison Nichols, Ryleigh Nunn, Savannah Perry, Cambell Pettus, Mattison Renrick, Drew Richardson, Brooks Saunders, Reese Sorrow, Isabel Weight, Xitlali Gutierrez, Christian Murray, Dani Cochran, Emily Bunn, David Gonzalez-Rico, Cooper Lee, Vi’Tory Williams, Grayson Myler, Kami Baxter, Francisco Amaya, Kaleb Nunley, Michael Nelson and Corrie Evans
A/B HONOR ROLL
Students on the A/B Honor Roll list have at least two A’s in content areas with nothing lower than a B in remaining content areas and all connections classes.
A/B Honor Roll students are: Haven Adams, Jeffrey Cornelius, Natalee Croya, Logan Kidd, Cesar B, Bodey Farfour, Maddie Gooch, Emma Kate Holley, Zane Holt, Lillian Bishop, Colton Armstrong, DJ Ferizovic, Rhett Morgan, Darian Sorrow, Melanie Tidwell, Elizabeth Wegesend, Denim Cooper, Leah Martinez-Ramirez, Angelica Turrubiartes, Julian Ocon, Arturo Garcia-Herrera, Tori Lince, Hollianna Stupfell, Hayden Clavier, Katelyn Mauldin, Cristian Razo, Braiden Wilson, Camren Houck, Yatziri Cayetano Basilio, Braden Muniz, Stella Sanches, Caiden Angles, Taylor Clark, Hailey Cruce, Jude Fitzpatrick, Shane Hart, Abby Hester, Emory Kitchens, Mason Smith, Maeleigh Tatum, Jaycee Trogdon, Juliet Camp, Christopher Christian, Robert Hollett, Emma Murphy, Phoebe Wheeler, Tyler Barnes, Beau Cashwell, Taylor Garrett, Jayden Hoopaugh, Casey Loggins, Nickolas Huff, Giovanni Ponce-Domiguez, Brady Saunders, Jessica Reyes, Jazmin Guevara Paulino, Autumn Hardesty, Anna Hix, Jaelynn Humphreys, Kylee Addington, Mylee Addington, Bryana Callejas-Aquino, Ella Cook, Lillie Hughes, Brayden Giannone, Chaney Timms and Briana Buenaventura.
