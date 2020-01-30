East Jackson Middle School will hold its fourth annual Family Literacy Night, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, in the gymnasium.
Guests will enjoy a prelude band performance, hear from award-winning author McCall Hoyle, and be able to preview the Scholastic Book Fair.
Other activities will include literacy games, content-area literacy tie-ins, a gift basket raffle and a free chili dinner.
Fifth grade families from the east side elementary schools are also invited.
