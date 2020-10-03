East Jackson Middle School students named to the Honor Roll and A/B Honor Roll for the first six weeks have been named.
HONOR ROLL
Students earning all A’s in their content classes and nothing lower than a A in all connections classes are eligible for the East Jackson Middle School Honor Roll List.
Honor Roll students are:
Logan Kidd and Jacey Yon, Savannah Brown, Zoey Kozlowski, Ryan Lampe, Wyatt Wilson, Ryan Wall, Jack Saucier, Norah Nichols, Noah Nichols, Mallory Bass, Jaymi Davis, Avery McCollum, Isaac Robbins, Sydney Ware, Elizabeth Wegesend, Jordan Welty, Lea D’Angelo, Ah’Rayah Odom, Austin Hensley, Zachary Robinson, Hollianna Stupfell, Anthony Gaither, Kayci Hallford, Christian Razo, Heidi Tyner, Camila Camacho, Taylor Clark, Shane Hart, Abby Hester, Natalie Lynch, Dominic Miller, Mason Smith, Maeleigh Tatum, Ashlyn Tucker, Camila Camacho, Taylor Clark, Shane Hart, Abby Hester, Natalie Lynch, Dominic Miller, Mason Smith, Maeleigh Tatum, Ashlyn Tucker, Liz Gutierrez- Cuevas, Brandon Hicks, Juliet Camp, Hannah McEver, Piper Pennington, Collin Ramsey, Emerson Turco, Courtney Cameron, Leila Huss, Gracelyn Moore, Madeline Moore, Xitlali Gutierrez, Anna Hix, Christian Murray, Valeria (Sofi) Mendez Diaz, Jordyn Baxter, Kayla Fricks, Addison Nichols, Ryleigh Nunn, Savannah Perry, Campbell Pettus, Jackson Puckett, Mattison Renrick, Jessica Reyes, Drew Richardson, Brooks Saunders, Reese Sorrow, Isabel Weight, Mylee Addington, Emily Bunn, David Gonzalez-Rico, Francisco Amaya, Kami Baxter, Corrie Evans, Michael Nelson and Kaleb Nunley.
A/B HONOR ROLL
Students on the A/B Honor Roll list have at least two A’s in content areas with nothing lower than a B in remaining content areas and all connections classes.
A/B Honor Roll students are:
Haven Adams, Jeffrey Cornelius, Maddie Jackson, Skylar Pyle, Kamdyn Dudley, Lillian Bishop, Cesar Barajas-Salinas, Bodey Farfour, Maddie Gooch, Emma Kate Holley, Seanna McCarthy, Maverick Mitchell, Briggs Warlick, Rhielle Reese, Colton Armstrong, Jocelyn Hawks, Warren Hilley, Rhett Morgan, Nelson Pena, Melanie Tidwell, Drake Hill, Denim Cooper, Leah Martinez-Ramirez, Angelica Turrubiartes, Bradley Bahena, Body Buckley, Christy Highfield, Konner Farmer, Emer Jara-Jacinto, Natalie Sims, Chelsie Blevins, Connor Earnest, Kobe Minish, Julian Ocon, Shannon Smith, Arturo Garcia-Herrera, Haley Booth, Emily Hale, Katelyn Mauldin, Braiden Wilson, Camren Houck, Kevin Bacilio-Juarez, Yatziri Cayetano Basilio, Delanie Cochran, Andrea Delgado-Arriaga, Keyli Guzman-Hernandez, Madisyn Patrick, Valeria Reyes-Garcia, Alex Serrano-Nava,Bryan Tejada Jr., Emily Willis , Emily Wilson, Hailey Cruce, Jude Fitzpatrick, Emory Kitchens, Aiden Norris, Jaycee Trogdon, Christopher Christian, Hailey Duitsman, Brysen Henss, Thomas Johnson,, Michael Kelleher, Phoebe Wheeler, Tallulah Williams, Jack Cartlidge, Nickolas Huff, Yesli Gonzalez-Garcia, Kaery Barrientos-Romero, Brady Saunders, Tristan Searcy-Smith, Colton Black, Jazmin Guevara Paulino, Autumn Hardesty, Joshua Head, Jaelynn Humphreys, Ian Kesler, Bryana Callejas-Aquino, Dani Cochran, Ella Cook, Jorland Gless, Lillie Hughes, Tyler Cohran, Gabi Heiss, Nick Stockton, Kole Smith, Brayden Giannone, Landon Rion, Chaney Timms, Vi’Tory Williams, Briana Buenaventura and Grayson Myler
