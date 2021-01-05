It was the year 1927 when Jackson County officials first celebrated its New Years Day program with the late judge W.W. Dickson presiding at what is now the Historic Jackson County Courthouse.
That was 94 years ago, and Jackson County officials are still celebrating its longtime tradition to begin the New Year with a service of thanks to God for the good things of the past year and to dedicate the beginning of the New Year with prayer for a continuation of these blessings.
During the program held on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, community leaders promise to “place the social, business, educational and spiritual life of the county on a higher plane, thereby promoting greater progress and development.”
Judge Dickson was succeeded as presiding officer by the late Colonel H.W. Davis, attorney; the late Judge R.H. (Bob) Griffeth; Billy N. Elder, clerk of the superior court; Judge J.T. Wilkes; Reba Parks, clerk of the superior court; and Judge David Motes. Solicitor Don Moore first presided in 2005.
During the program, clerk of court Camie Thomas, clerk of asked the opening prayer and asked God to keep the military, law enforcement, government officials and its citizens under his watchful eye.
“I wish everyone a happy New Year and for everyone to have a better start in 2021,” said Thomas.
“2020 was some more challenging year,” said Sheriff Janis Mangum, who served as the presiding officer of the program. “In spite of the Coronavirus pandemic and a really nasty election, which is still continuing, we are still so blessed, and we know that God will never leave us nor forsake us, and we have to lean on that."
She encouraged visitors to pray and not let fear get in front of faith during hard times as she admitted that this is sometimes one of her challenges.
“We all need to work on that because we have that guarantee that HE is there for us,” she said. “The Coronavirus has been like something I never seen before. We have been facing some big challenges in the past two weeks at the sheriff’s office, the jail and the county government as we have had several battling the virus. We have managed to keep the virus out of our jail and keep our inmates and most of our jailers well. We pray that will continue."
Officials also honored and held a moment of remembrance of co-workers, friends and family lost in 2020.
Chris Stephens was the keynote speaker of this year’s program. Stephens has pastored several churches since being ordained in 1987 and has been the pastor of Hope Crossings Church since 2004. He and his wife, Lisa, met in Florida in school and have three children. Lisa Stephens is mentor coordinator of Legacy Youth Mentoring for Jackson, Commerce and Jefferson schools.
As Stephens read scripture and gave the keynote address, he said that during difficult times we have to persevere.
“Just because we can’t see everything that we want to see doesn’t mean it’s not there,” stated Stephens.
Stephens said, “We can stamp disappointment on 2020 but instead let’s stamp gold and say it was a great year,” as he called on visitors to announce some of the good things 'the gold' that have come out of the past year.
Some guests said they were able to slow down and reflect, became more creative during their time off, finished school courses, spent time outdoors and have re-focused on their life at home. One guest even said that isolation during quarantine has actually brought her closer to her family, friends and neighbors and to appreciate more and not take the simple things in life for granted such as the ability to simply go to church.
“It’s been a rough year for all of us and I’m very thankful to live in a county where we still have this type of service," said Sherry Moore, Probate Court judge. "The courtroom has just been completed this year so it’s wonderful to have the program in this beautiful courtroom that has been restored. If ever there was a time when we needed a prayer service for our county and our country, I think this is the year for that.”
