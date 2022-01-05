Jackson County officials gathered at the Historic Jackson County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 3, for the annual New Year's Day Program. This is the first year that the celebration was not held on Jan. 1, since 1927 when the program first began, with the late judge W.W. Dickson presiding.
That was 94 years ago, and Jackson County officials are still celebrating the long-time tradition to begin the New Year with a service of thanks to God for the good things of the past year and to dedicate the beginning of the New Year with prayer for a continuation of these blessings.
During the program, community leaders promise to “place the social, business, educational and spiritual life of the county on a higher plane, thereby promoting greater progress and development.”
Judge Dickson was succeeded as presiding officer by the late Colonel H.W. Davis, attorney; the late Judge R.H. (Bob) Griffeth; Billy N. Elder, clerk of the superior court; Judge J.T. Wilkes; Reba Parks, clerk of the superior court; and Judge David Motes. Solicitor Don Moore first presided in 2005.
Pastor Randall Hulsey, Pendergrass Baptist Church, opened the program with prayer before leading guests in the singing of several patriotic songs.
Sheriff Janis Mangum, presiding officer, welcomed guests and held a moment of silence after recognizing co-workers, friends and family lost in 2021.
Mangum reflected on the life of Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall, 49, who was shot and killed in the line of duty. Marshall was shot on Friday, Nov. 5, and died on Monday, Nov. 8.
“In the past year in the state of Georgia, 40 officers died and there is a total of 482 deaths in the nation," Sheriff Mangum said. "There were 323 lives lost to COVID-19, 61 lost to gunfight, three to stabbings, 14 struck by vehicles and 17 lost to vehicle assaults."
Probate court judge, Sherry Moore introduced county officers and guests and Pastor Randall Hulsey read scripture and delivered the keynote address.
Hulsey spoke on making a difference and “being that change” in your workplace.
Hulsey believes “that change” begins with oneself, setting an example for others to follow, creating a domino effect in the workplace.
“The first step is accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior,” says Hulsey.
Hulsey says the second step is to reach out to fellow co-workers and take the time to ask about their day and lead them to the knowledge of Jesus Christ and third, to pray for the workplace.
“It may not always be easy," Hulsey said. "Lost people act like lost people. However, a little here and there can change the workplace.”
