Lurking deep in the shadows of the Nicholson Public Library, children of all ages enjoyed the annual Halloween Hullabaloo. Princesses, super heroes, witches, ghosts and goblins gleaned information on safety, and goody bags from the Nicholson Area Fire and Rescue were given away. Prior to Keith Karnok’s magic show, the children played games, made a creepy spider web and collected prizes.
The library thanks all of the volunteers, Nicholson Area Fire and Rescue and the City of Nicholson for their participation.
The library will host a movie day on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 4-6 p.m. The movie shown will be “Frozen.”
“We are celebrating the release of Frozen 2 with a sing along, crafting a marshmallow Olaf and play a trivia game to win movie tickets and other prizes. The trivia game is for children and no phones, tablets etc. are allowed during the game. The trivia game begins at 4:45 p.m. If you need to refresh your memory, stop by and check out the movie. Dressing up is encouraged, but it is not required. The program is open to ages four and older with a caregiver,” states Rhonda O’ Keeffe, library manager.
Those who have library fines and want to help the community are encouraged to participate in the Food for Fines program.
“It is the perfect way to relieve your fines and help others at the same time,” says O’Keeffe.
The event will begin on Monday, Nov. 4, and will be held through Friday, Dec. 13.
Bring in boxed or canned (not expired) goods to the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. One can or box equals $1 towards your fines. This only applies to fines, not damaged or lost items.
PINES is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020 and the library is celebrating with a patron-designed library card. “We want you to show us what PINES has meant to your community through your design,” says O’Keeffe. The winning design will be used on the special 20th anniversary edition PINES library card across Georgia.
There are two ways to enter the free contest:
1) Stop by the Nicholson Public Library for a form and submit it to the library. “We will send it on to the Georgia Public Library Service,” said O’Keeffe.
2) Enter online at georgialibraries.org/pines-contest.
The winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card. Parental or guardian’s consent is required for participants under age 18. This is an opportunity to show what the public library means to the community.
The “Quilting with Friends of the Nicholson Public Library” group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. Beginners are welcome to attend.
The Nicholson Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. The library helps to complete applications and make sure all supporting documents are in order. Call the library for appointments or visit https://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library will be closed Monday, Nov.11, in observance of Veteran’s Day. The city of Nicholson will host a celebration of Veteran’s Day on Sunday, November 10, at 3 p.m. The event will be held at Benton Hall which is directly across from the library.
Library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook at Harold S. Swindle Public Library.
