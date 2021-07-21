Foothills Education Charter High School is now enrolling new students for the fall school year, which will begin on Aug. 9 at the new location in the Empower College and Career Center in Jefferson.
Foothills has been located in a wing of East Jackson Comprehensive High School since August 2015. Foothills is being moved to the “B wing” of the Empower Center, which is in the former Jackson County Comprehensive High School, located at 1668 Winder Highway, Jefferson.
Open house and the first day of classes at the new site will be held on Monday, Aug. 9. The open house will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and tours will be offered. Classes will be held that first night during normal school hours, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Enrollment is now open and students or parents may set up a time to register by calling registrar Patty Sanders at 706-423-5110. Enrollment is open to students from Jackson County, as well as surrounding counties. There is no charge to attend for students ages 14 to 20.
Students must have at least attempted ninth grade at another school. The students can transfer their academic credits from other high schools to the charter school.
Transportation is not offered.
Foothills is for grades 9 through 12. Classes are held from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Students are able to work at their own place. Classes are offered year-round.
Rachael Parr and Mary Ann Hale are the site directors.
For more information on the school, check out the website at www.foothillscharter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.