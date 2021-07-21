Erastus Christian Church, located at 2050 Neese Commerce Road, will hold its 121st homecoming on Aug. 1, with revival set for Aug. 1-4.
On Sunday, August 1, at 11 a.m., the gospel group, Echoes of Mercy, will perform with a homecoming dinner to follow.
Revival will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 and at 7 p.m. Aug. 2-4 with Rev. Vaughn Howington Jr. speaking.
For more information, call 706-335-6140.
