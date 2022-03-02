Erastus Christian Church will hold a Calendar Tea from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 13.
The church is located at 2050 Neese Commerce Road, Commerce.
"Come and see all the decorated tables for the months and eat some delicious food," organizers state.
Donations will be taken.
