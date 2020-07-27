The Eric Redmon Foundation will hold the 6th Annual “Play Fore Eric” golf tournament at Deer Trail Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 1.
The proceeds of this tournament support the Ronald McDonald House, local traumatic brain injury families and the Jackson County Boys and Girls Clubs.
Eric, a TBI survivor, is the lead in this tournament yearly and looks forward to seeing the golfers and supporting the tournament.
Everyone is invited to stop by the tournament Saturday and register for prizes or make a donation.
If you would like to support this event, please email Eric at ericlredmon@gmail.com or angredmom@gmail.com.
