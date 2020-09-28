The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Southside Church will present Faith and Blue Peace Walk from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Jackson County Courthouse, located at 5000 Jackson Parkway, Jefferson.
The day will include "a day of prayer, fellowship and loving one another."
Those who attend are asked to bring their lawn chairs and masks and to practice social distancing while attending.
Pastor Jeff Williams and Sheriff Janis Mangum will co-host the event, along with guest pastors Sande Bailey-Gwinn, Foundations for Living; Derek Anglin, New Grace Church; Shane Roberson, Maysville Baptist Church, Mike Stowers, New Hope Baptist Church; Russ Harbin, North Star Family Church; Matt Booher, Jackson County Baptist Church; Rochord White Sr., New Beginning Worship Center; Laquita Cooper, St. Paul First Baptist Church; Walter Marlon Humphreys, Beyond Words Baptist Church; Sylvania Watkins Sr., Greater Breakthrough Christian Ministries; Wayne Norris, New Beginnings Pentecostal Church; and Brian Funderburke, Jefferson First United Methodist Church.
