Ridgeway Baptist Church will hold a Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.
There will be food and fun for the whole family. The games are for ages 4 to 12 years old, unless accompanied by a parent.
The church is located at 942 East Ridgeway Road, Commerce.
