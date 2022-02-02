A farewell reception for Children's Librarian Catherine Harris will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Ms. Catherine was born and grew up in Bedford, Virginia. She majored in English at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She met and married Mel Harris when he moved South from Pennsylvania looking for better job opportunities. They moved to Colorado, and Catherine began her library career working at the University of Denver. Twin sons Gabe and Nathan were born there, but the Harrises soon moved to South Florida.
When the twins were in kindergarten, Catherine started working with children at the West Atlantic Branch Public Library and began her popular Kidsercise program. The 1996 Olympics brought Mel and Catherine to Georgia, and Catherine was hired as the Children's Librarian in Commerce on April 15, 1996.
For 25 years, she planned puppet shows, storytimes and summer reading at the library while she did outreach to daycares, preschools and the Boys and Girls Club. She did all this while working the front desk and making more friends than can be counted.
VALENTINE'S DAY
Celebrate Valentine's Day with Eric Carle's "Hugs & Kisses for the Grouchy Ladybug." Kids can drop in any time to act out the story as they follow the Story-Walk, then take home a heart craft. And for teens and adults we have a string art valentine take-and-make.
KOREAN PROGRAM
Another Korean program exploring unique aspects of Asian culture will take place at noon on Tuesday, Feb.15.
BOOK VINE
Book Vine meets on Friday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. and the book for the month is "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes. Copies of the book are available at the front desk.
LATE HOURS ON THURSDAYS
Library staff would like to remind everyone that the library is open late until 8 p.m. on Thursdays. All of the services and collections are accessible to those working 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and children after school.
"We even offer evening programs for children, teens and adults; Teen Smash, Chess Club and Yoga," library manager Angel Abounader said. "And as a special program we have the EJCHS Robotics Team visiting February 24th. Contact the library for details and times."
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Stacy Willihgham's "A Flicker in the Dark," T. Jefferson Parker's "A Thousand Steps," P.C. Doherty's "Dark Queen Watching," Chantal James' "None but the Righteous," Robert B. Parker's "Bye Bye Baby," Diane Chamberlain's "The last House on the Street," Dana Stabanow's "Disappearance of a Scribe" and Mercedes Lackey's "The Silver Bullets of Annie Oakley." Elin Hilderbrand's "Reunion Beach" is also here and is described as stories in the manner of Dorothea Benton Frank.
New nonfiction titles include: "Agent Sniper" by Tim Tate, "Citizen Cash" by Michael S. Foley, "Strong Heart Strong Mind" by Joseph Piscatella, "The Plague Year" by Lawrence Wright, "The ICU Guide for Families" by Lara Goitein and "Self-care for Black Women" by Oludara Adeeyo.
Of possible interest to both teens and their parents is "Life Skills for Teens" by Karen Harris. It covers how to cook, clean, manage money, fix your car, perform first aid, and just about everything in between.
In addition to all the new books for adults, the Commerce Library added 15 leveled readers in the past week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.