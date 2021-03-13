Winners in the Jackson County Farm Bureau essay contest for sixth through eighth graders were: Marley Sayers, first place; Ava Bond, second place; and Emily Anderson, third place.
Marley’s essay will go on to be judged at the district level.
The contest is designed for students to learn about Georgia agriculture while also developing their writing and research skills.
For this year’s contest, students were asked to answer the question: How does utilization of Certified Farm Markets and agritourism benefit both the farm and consumer?
Students were able to learn about Georgia agriculture, agritourism and how Georgia Farm Bureau strives to support their farm markets.
