Are you a high school student who likes to create art or do you know one who does? Then check out the 2021 Georgia Farm Bureau High School Art Contest.
The state winner will receive $250, two state runners-up receive $150 each and 10 district winners will each receive $100. The winner of the Jackson County Farm Bureau Art Contest will receive $50, second place will receive $40, and third place will receive $30
The contest is open to all public, private and homeschool students in 9th through 12th grades. Students entering the contest are asked to draw scenes depicting one of the almost 80 Georgia Farm Bureau Certified Markets located across the state.
Visit www.gfb.ag/CertifiedFarmMarket to find a market to illustrate. If you can’t visit a CFM in person, select a market from the GFB CFM webpage and visit the market’s website or social media account for inspiration. Search “Farm Monitor Certified Farm Market” on YouTube for video tours of several markets.
Finished artwork must be on 8.5 x 11-inch white paper and should be created in the colors black, white and gray. Contestants may use a variety of media to create their artwork including graphite, charcoal, pastel, chalk, colored pencil, pen-and-ink, ballpoint pen or mixed media appropriate for printing. Only one entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Previous state winners are not eligible.
“The purpose of the Farm Bureau Art Contest is to encourage students to creatively explore Georgia agriculture” said Jackson County Farm Bureau President Swayne Cochran. “By asking the students to illustrate a Georgia Farm Bureau Certified Farm Market, we are giving the students an opportunity to visit a working farm and see agriculture in action.”
Drawings will be judged on 1) how well the artwork represents modern agriculture found in Jackson County or Georgia and 2) artistic merit.
To enter the contest, students should contact the Jackson County Farm Bureau for an official entry form and contest rules. All entries must be received at the Jackson County Farm Bureau office by Feb. 26, 2021.
The Jackson County Farm Bureau Art Contest winner will be entered in the Georgia Farm Bureau District 2 competition. All entries must be officially submitted by the Jackson County Farm Bureau to the Georgia Farm Bureau home office.
Students must be willing to allow Georgia Farm Bureau to reprint copies of their drawings. The winning artwork becomes the property of Georgia Farm Bureau and will be printed in a calendar distributed by Georgia Farm Bureau to promote agriculture.
The Georgia Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee coordinates the contest. For more information, contact the Jackson County Farm Bureau office at 706-367-8877.
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization. Its volunteer members participate in local, state and national activities to promote agriculture to their non-farming neighbors. GFB offers its members a wide variety of benefits, including insurance, but enrollment in any of the member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.