First Baptist Church of Commerce will host a retirement celebration honoring pastor Dr. Carlton Allen on Sunday, October 17. A community-wide reception will be held in the Family Fellowship Center from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Dr. Allen has pastored First Baptist Church in Commerce for the past 17 years. He has served in the ministry for 40 years.
The church is located at 1345 South Elm Street in Commerce.
