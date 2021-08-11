The featured program at the Jefferson Public Library will be "Bouncing Babies," a lap-sit program for ages 2 and under.
"Chill with Ms. Cathleen and listen to a story," Elizabeth Jones states. "Refine your motor skills with finger play songs and work on hand-eye coordination. Plus, gain socialization for your little one! It’s also fun to talk to someone who has little ones the same age as yours! Join us every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Story Time room."
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library includes the following;
•Aug 11, Book Club, 1 p.m. Discussing Sonia Purnell’s “A Woman of No Importance.”
•Aug 11, Mahjong, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Not the one you play on your phone. Real tiles, real people. All levels are welcome. If you’ve never played before, the group will teach you.
•Aug 12, Bouncing Babies, 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Aug 13, Story time, 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Aug 17, Homeschool Disco Teck, 11 a.m. for ages K-12. The first meeting for the monthly homeschool program will include tech toys, popcorn and lots of get-to-know-you time. It’s disco-themed so those who attend are encourage to dress up. For more information, email Ms. Cathleen at chill@prlib.org.
•Aug 1, Knitters, noon.
•Aug 18, Mahjong, 1 p.m.
•Aug 19, Bouncing Babies, 10:30 for ages 2 and under.
•Aug 20, Story time, 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Aug 21, Seed Library, 10 a.m. Brandy Pethel will the guest speaker for this month’s seminar. Seed library members, are asked to bring their library card to check out seeds. To become a member or for more information, email Elizabeth ejones@prlib.org.
•Aug 22, Yoga, 9:30 a.m., for ages 12+. Taught by Carol Koster. Please bring a towel or mat. Class starts promptly at 9:30 a.m. Library services, including computers, will not be available until the official opening at 10 a.m. Make arrangements for child-care offsite.
•Aug 23, Teen Book Club Night and Pizza Party at 4:30 p.m. for ages 12-18. Bring the book you’ve just read or are currently ready and let’s talk about it over pizza and soda.
•Aug 25, Mahjong, 1 p.m.
•Aug 26, Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Aug 27, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Sep 10, Teen Doodle Night at 4:30 p.m. for ages 12-18. Each person starts drawing on a piece of paper, then every 3 minutes, we switch drawings. There will be snacks.
Library hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays, during business hours. The library will continue to waive fines until further notice. The library offer printings, copying, and faxing for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
