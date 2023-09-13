The 13th annual Angel Ride will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Jackson County Ag Facility.
This year’s event will benefit Jacob Dake.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The 13th annual Angel Ride will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Jackson County Ag Facility.
This year’s event will benefit Jacob Dake.
Dake is a senior at Oglethorpe County High School and had dreams of joining the military after graduating. In September 2022 while riding his motorcycle, a car turned in front of Dake, resulting in a life-altering accident.
He sustained multiple injuries at the age of 17, most significantly, the amputation of his right arm. Dake’s mother describes him as “honest, hard-working and easy going.” Dake enjoys working on cars, motorcycles and soccer.
Angel Ride registration is at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m.
The cost is $15 per rider and $10 per passenger.
There will be lunch by Kristopher Pope, a silent auction, door prizes, a gun raffle, T-shirts, 50/50 raffle, live music, games for kids and more.
The Jackson Count Ag Facility is located at 1869 County Farm Rd., Jefferson.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.