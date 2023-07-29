The Jackson County 4-H BB Gun Team was one of a handful of teams nationwide to qualify for and attend the Daisy National BB Gun Competition held in Rogers, Ark.
The Jackson County qualifying team of Zander Payne, Justice Groves, Marigold Groves, Eden Pethel and Kendall Roper were one of 53 qualifying teams to attend the competition. Shooters participate in several rounds, shooting at 10 targets from several positions including prone, kneeling and standing.
Participants must also pass a comprehensive gun safety quiz which is an intricate part of the competition.
The Jackson County 4-H BB Team is part of Georgia 4-H’s Project S.A.F.E. program. S.A.F.E., which stands for Shooting Awareness Fun and Education, is designed to educate youth on shooting sports safety while giving them an opportunity to participate in archery, BB gun, shotgun and .22 rifle competitions.
For more information about Georgia 4-H’s Project S.A.F.E. and Jackson County 4-H, contact the UGA Extension Service at 255 Curtis H. Spence Dr. in Jefferson. Jackson County 4-H is overseen by 4-H Agent April Edwards and 4-H Educator Jonathan Page.
