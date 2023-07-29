BB Gun Team

The Jackson County 4-H BB Gun Team was one of a handful of teams nationwide to qualify for and attend the Daisy National BB Gun Competition held in Rogers, Ark. The Jackson County qualifying team of Zander Payne, Justice Groves, Marigold Groves, Eden Pethel and Kendall Roper were one of 53 qualifying teams to attend the competition.

 Photo by Adam Pethel

The Jackson County qualifying team of Zander Payne, Justice Groves, Marigold Groves, Eden Pethel and Kendall Roper were one of 53 qualifying teams to attend the competition. Shooters participate in several rounds, shooting at 10 targets from several positions including prone, kneeling and standing.

