The Jackson County 4-H Love of Llamas and Chelian Farm Friends And Family recently attended the Southern States Llama Association (SSLA) conference in Flat Rock, N.C.
It began Friday evening with a potluck dinner, games and music.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Jackson County 4-H Love of Llamas and Chelian Farm Friends And Family recently attended the Southern States Llama Association (SSLA) conference in Flat Rock, N.C.
It began Friday evening with a potluck dinner, games and music.
Saturday morning, fiber artists prepared a make and take project kits for the attendees to work on. Projects were then put on display so the attendees could vote on their favorite.
The speaker, Dr. Purdy, gave informative and engaging information on skin issues and treatments for llamas and alpacas. Attendees then learned about agritourism from Harvest Host and Farm School on Wheels. After lunch, the attendees went to Ellaberry Llama Farm to learn more about obstacle courses and pack trials.
That evening, attendees had the annual awards dinner at The Lodge. SSLA Sweepstakes Awards are given for points earned during the previous year. Points are accumulated from llama shows and public events involving the llamas. Point results for the Jackson County 4-H Love of Llamas youth are:
Point results for the Chelian Farm Friends & Family:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.