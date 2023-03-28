The Jackson County 4-H Love of Llamas and Chelian Farm Friends and Family started off the 2023 spring show season in Perry with the Southern States Llama Association Hillbilly Show.
The multi-day show started off with Ground Driving and Short Stack. Ground Driving consists of the llama wearing equipment that would be used to pull a cart. The handler walks behind the animal “steering” with long reins while giving various commands for turning, slowing down and stopping. Once ground driving has been mastered, the llama will then be able to pull a two-wheeled cart.
Short Stack starts with two llamas tethered together, both wearing packs. The handler guides the llamas through various obstacles that they may encounter while hiking through the woods. Obstacles may include walking over a bridge, weaving, stepping over a deadfall of limbs and stopping while putting an object in the pack.
During performance class contests, llamas and handlers competed in Pack Class, Obstacle Class and Public Relations. Everly Holt with her llama, Juice, performed in Sub-Junior Obstacle and Public Relations classes, bringing home a blue ribbon in both classes. Olivia Ascenzo with her alpaca, Señor Fuzzbutt, received a Grand and Reserve in Intermediate Overall Performance Class. Gabby Ascenzo with her alpaca, Tootsiepop, received Grand and Reserve in Junior Performance Class. Lily Howell with her llama, Chama, received Reserve Senior Overall Performance Class. Tabatha Gilley and her llama, Misty, received Reserve in Overall Novice Performance Class.
The show concluded with Showmanship and Halter Divisions.
The Jackson County 4-H Love of Llamas overall show results include:
- Karley Apel with llama, Cinco’s New Year Evening: Intermediate Youth Pack, 4th; Intermediate Youth Obstacle, 5th, 4th; Intermediate Youth Public Relations, 6th; Intermediate Youth Showmanship, 3rd, Adult Light Wool Female, 3rd,3rd
- Karley Apel with llama, Lovelady’s Double Expresso: Adult Medium Wool Female, 1st, 3rd
- Gabby Ascenzo with llama, Moose Hill’s Lazarus: Junior Youth Pack, 1st; Junior Youth Obstacle, 1st; Junior Youth Public Relations, 1st; Junior Youth Performance Grand, Junior Youth Showmanship, 1st
- Gabby Ascenzo with alpaca, HHFF’s Tootsie Pop: Alpaca Novice Pack, 2nd, 3rd: Alpaca Novice Obstacle, 1st, 2nd; Alpaca Novice Public Relations, 2nd; Alpaca Novice Performance, Grand, Reserve, Alpaca Huacaya Female, 2nd, Reserve
- Gabby Ascenzo with llama, Ollendick Farms Zaccheo: Adult Non-breeder, 10th
- Olivia Ascenzo with llama, Jett the Dark Knight: Intermediate Youth Pack, 6th, 5th; Intermediate Youth Obstacle, 4th, 5th; Intermediate Youth Public Relations, 6th, 5th; Intermediate Youth Showmanship, 4th, Adult Non-breeder, 4th, 9th
- Olivia Ascenzo with alpaca, Señor Fuzzbutt: Alpaca Novice Pack, 3rd, 2nd; Alpaca Novice Obstacle, 2nd, 1st; Alpaca Novice Pack, 1st; Alpaca Novice Performance, Reserve, Grand; Alpaca Non-breeder, 4th
- Olivia Ascenzo with alpaca, HHFF’s Lemondrop: Alpaca Novice Pack, 4th, 5th; Alpaca Novice Obstacle, 6th, 5th; Alpaca Novice Public Relations, 7th, 4th; Alpaca Huacaya Female, 1st, Grand
- Karianna Cashin with llama, OTF Peruvian Sapphire: Intermediate Youth Pack, 5th, 6th; Intermediate Youth Obstacle, 7th; Intermediate Youth Public Relations, 3rd, 7th; Yearling Medium Wool Female, 3rd
- Karianna Cashin with llama, GVL Silver Salute: Intermediate Youth Showmanship, 5th
- Karianna Cashin with llama, Hunter’s Moon: 2-Year Old Medium Wool Male, 3rd
- Karianna Cashin with alpaca, Ruffino Has Arrived: Alpaca Novice Pack, 7th; Alpaca Novice Obstacle, 4th; Alpaca Novice Public Relations, 5th, 7th; Alpaca Non-breeder, 5th, 3rd
- Karianna Cashin with llama, Elvis CTW: 2-Year Old Suri Wool Male, 1st
- Rachael Gilley with llama, Moose Hill’s Shemar: Intermediate Youth Pack, 3rd, Intermediate Youth Obstacle, 2nd, 3rd; Intermediate Youth Public Relations, 4th, 1st; Intermediate Youth Showmanship, 2nd, 2nd; Adult Non-breeder, 9th, 8th
- Rachael Gilley with llama, SRLL Elaria; 2 year old Suri Wool Female, 1st, 1st, Grand
- Rachael Gilley with llama, Platinum Snowfall CTW “Flurry”: Novice Obstacle, 9th; Novice Public Relations, 8th, 7th; 2 year old Medium Wool Female, 3rd, 3rd
- Rachel Gilley with llama, Moose Hill’s Maui: Juvenile Light Wool Male, 2nd, 2nd
- Everly Holt with llama, ALCL Whiskey Sour: Sub-Junior Youth Obstacle, 1st, Sub-Junior Youth Public Relations, 1st, Sub-Junior Youth Showmanship, 1st
- Lily Howell with llama, Chama Llama Ding Dong: Senior Youth Pack, 2nd, 2nd; Senior Youth Obstacle, 2nd, 2nd; Senior Youth Public Relations, 3rd, 3rd; Senior Youth Showmanship, 2nd, 2nd; Adult Non-breeder, 7th; Senior Youth Performance, Reserve
- Lily Howell with llama, FEH Rockin Roll Renegade: Novice Obstacle, 7th, 7th
The Chelian Farm Friends and Family Love of Llamas overall show results:
- Melissa Apel with llama, Moose Hill’s Belle of the Ball: Novice Public Relations, 9th, Adult Medium Wool Female, 2nd, 3rd
- Melissa Apel with llama, Shy N Fly Turrbo; Adult Showmanship, 7th, 3rd
- Heather Ascenzo with llama, Chelian’s Cinco DeMayo: Novice Pack, 8th, 4th; Novice Obstacle, 5th, 3rd; Novice Public Relations, 7th, 6th, Novice Showmanship, 6th
- Heather Ascenzo with alpaca, Pablo is Home Now: Alpaca Novice Pack, 6th; Alpaca Novice Public Relations, 6th; Alpaca Non-breeder, 2nd, 5th
- Heather Ascenzo with alpaca, Princess Maya of Lasa: Alpaca Novice Pack, 5th, 4th; Alpaca Novice Obstacle, 5th, 6th; Alpaca Novice Public Relations, 4th, 5th; Alpaca Suri Female, 1st, Grand
- Tabatha Gilley with llama, Moose Hill’s Malia Olama: Novice Pack, 7th; Novice Obstacle, 1st, 2nd; Adult Medium Wool Female, 1st, 3rd
- Tabatha Gilley with llama, OTF Peruvian Silver Mist: Novice Pack, 5th, 8th; Novice Obstacle, 3rd, 1st; Novice Public Relations, 3rd, 3rd; Novice Performance, Reserve; Yearling Medium Wool Female, 2nd, Reserve
- Isabelle Olliff with her alpaca, Billy Kuzco, placed 2nd, 3rd and Reserve in Alpaca Adult Non-breeder.
The show Superintendent was Kathy DeVaul, of Leesburg. The Hillbilly Double Show judges were Lauren Wright (Blue), of Florida, and Rob Knuckles (red), of Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.