West Jackson community members held a special 5K for a coach who works in the Jackson County School System.
The community and JCSS held the "Bookin' It For Backer" 5K on Feb. 4 at Gum Springs Elementary School in honor of coach Heather Backer who has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
