The 95th annual Jackson County New Years Program will be held Monday, Jan. 3, at 9 a.m. at the Historic Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Jefferson.
The first New Year's Program was held in the Historic Courthouse in 1927 with Judge W. W. Dickson presiding.
This year, pastor Randall Hulsey of Pendergrass Baptist Church will be the featured speaker. Probate Judge Sherry Moore will introduce county officials and guests. Sheriff Janis Mangum will introduce the speaker. TeenPact, an organization dedicated to preparing students for business and political leadership which originated in Jackson County, will again host the event.
"The purpose of the program is to thank God for the blessings of the new year and to seek divine guidance and blessing for the New Year," organizers said. "All those present will be invited to join in the singing of 'God Bless America.' Everyone is invited to attend."
