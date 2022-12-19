The 96th annual Jackson County New Year's Day Program will be held on Monday, Jan. 2, at 9 a.m. at the Jackson County Historic Courthouse in downtown Jefferson.
The first New Year's Day program was held in the historic courthouse in 1927 with Judge W. W. Dickson presiding. This year, Pastor Vaughn Howington Jr. of Erastus Christian Church will be the featured speaker. Pastor Howington is a life-long resident of Jackson County and has been in ministry for a great part of his life. Pastor Howington is also co-owner of Trademark Medical Transport in Commerce.
Sheriff Janis Mangum, who first presided in 2019, will be joined by Clerk of Court Cami Thomas who will open the program with prayer. Probate Judge Sherry Moore will introduce county officials and guests.
Pastor Vaughn Howington Jr.'s daughter, Olivia Butler, will sing seasonal songs of faith. All in attendance will sing "God Bless America."
TeenPact, an organization dedicated to preparing students for business and political leadership which originated in Jackson County, will again host the event and provide coffee and doughnuts.
"The purpose of the program is to thank God for the blessings of the past year and to seek divine guidance and blessing for the new year," organizers said.
Everyone is invited to attend.
