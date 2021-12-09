Present and former members of the gospel singing group, The Inspirations, met at the Jackson County Agricultural Facility on Thursday, November 18. to perform a concert and support local agricultural students.
The event was a cooperative effort of The Inspirations, The Calvary Baptist Church of Statham and the Jackson County Agricultural Facility.
The event was free to the public. A love offering was taken to help provide scholarships for senior FFA members from the schools systems in Jackson County. The event raised over $17,000. These proceeds will be used to extend three scholarships to the top applicants from the Commerce, Jefferson or Jackson-Empower FFA chapters.
The concessions stand was manned by representatives from the Calvary Baptist Youth Group and the food was provided without charge and a love offering opportunity like the concert.
"From the kindness of the concession patrons and one extremely generous donation from an anonymous donor, the Calvary Baptist Youth were blessed with around $8,000 for their activities," organizers said.
Southern gospel enthusiasts from all over Georgia and many other states came to enjoy the classic gospel tunes, generating an audience of over 700 people. It was one of the largest events at the Jackson County Agricultural Facility to date.
"The astounding success of the gospel singing has led the organizers to seek to make this an annual event. It is the intention of the event leadership to commit to return any proceeds to deserving programs in the Jackson County community," organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.