Addie Mitcham, Madison County High School’s Class of 2023 valedictorian and a graduate of the Commerce School of Dance, has accepted a contract to join the Charlotte Ballet as a trainee.
Mitcham has been participating in the Ballet’s advanced summer intensive for the past three weeks, and after her first week of summer training, she was offered a contract to be a trainee for the 2023-2024 season.
As a trainee, she will participate in 30 hours of classes and rehearsals per week from August until June. She will also perform with company dancers in productions of “Nutcracker” and “Swan Lake.”
“By accepting this contract, I will be furthering my dance education to a level higher than I’ve ever experienced with the goal of preparing myself for a professional career in ballet,” Mitcham said.
“I am so proud of Addie,” Commerce School of Dance owner/instructor Kim McCachren Sellers said. “It is quite an achievement for someone coming from a small community school (Commerce School of Dance) to be offered, right out of high school, an entry-level position into a large professional ballet company such as the Charlotte Ballet. It took a lot of drive and initiative on her part and she is very deserving. Unlike dance schools in larger cities that have a syllabus laid out for that goal, she had to cobble a path together on her own. In addition to fulfilling her twice-weekly Commerce School of Dance Senior Company commitment, she made sure she was dancing somewhere most days, whether it was Athens, Gainesville, privately with me in Commerce, or online virtually with former principal ballet dancers with the Miami City Ballet. She was putting in these intense hours dancing all the while maintaining her honor student status at Madison County High School. I am excited that for now she can put all her energy and focus into dance and am looking forward to seeing her development as an artist.”
“She is personally just a delight to work with,” McCachren Sellers added. “In addition to her dedication and drive, she has a very sweet nature and has always been so eager to learn. It has been a privilege to have played a part in her development and a joy watching her grow up.”
Mitcham’s entry into the Charlotte Ballet joins her accolades from previous years, which include being accepted into summer intensives at the Joffrey Ballet and the Atlanta Ballet.
(1) comment
Very impressive! Not only that, but perfectly well-rounded as well. Wishing Addie all the best.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.