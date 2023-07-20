Mitcham

Pictured is Addie Mitcham in costume for her senior solo as Esmeralda from the ballet “La Esmeralda.”

Addie Mitcham, Madison County High School’s Class of 2023 valedictorian and a graduate of the Commerce School of Dance, has accepted a contract to join the Charlotte Ballet as a trainee.

Mitcham has been participating in the Ballet’s advanced summer intensive for the past three weeks, and after her first week of summer training, she was offered a contract to be a trainee for the 2023-2024 season.

vjmoss
Virginia Moss

Very impressive! Not only that, but perfectly well-rounded as well. Wishing Addie all the best.

