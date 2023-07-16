Adventure Bags, a non-profit organization based in Barrow County, plans its 12th annual Debbie Gori Memorial Ride on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Sponsorships, vendors and participant opportunities are still available for this year's ride. The ride begins at the Winder Moose Lodge, located at 434 Hwy. 211, Winder. Registration opens at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m. Registration costs are $25 per bike, $10 per passenger and $15 for event T-shirts.

