Adventure Bags, a non-profit organization based in Barrow County, plans its 12th annual Debbie Gori Memorial Ride on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Sponsorships, vendors and participant opportunities are still available for this year's ride. The ride begins at the Winder Moose Lodge, located at 434 Hwy. 211, Winder. Registration opens at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m. Registration costs are $25 per bike, $10 per passenger and $15 for event T-shirts.
In addition to the ride, there will be vendors, door prizes, raffles, lunch and music.
Adventure Bags, Inc., provides age/gender appropriate backpacks filled with overnight essentials and comfort items to children across the state that have been displaced or are in crisis situations.
Since 2011, the group has supported over 50,000 children in all 159 counties across the state.
"We partner with over 300 agencies that provide direct services to children in crisis situations when it comes to distributing our bags," the nonprofit said. "Some of our partners include the Georgia Department of Human Services, the Department of Families and Children Services, domestic violent shelters, homeless shelters, fire fighters, law enforcement agencies, child trafficking agencies and more."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.