It was an 11th Grade English teacher over four decades ago that first got David Altman interested in poetry. He began by writing poems to his high school sweetheart and has since expanded into a huge range of other topics.
"She's still got'em," he said laughing about his early foray into poetry with his now-wife, Lisa. "She threatens to make them public someday."
Altman, 70, lives in Hoschton and has just published his second book of poetry, "Cold Remembered and other poems."
A native of Ohio, Altman moved to Georgia in his early teens and after graduating high school, went to Georgia State where he wrote some for the school newspaper and did color commentary for the college basketball team.
Altman majored in journalism and won an internship at WSB TV starting his junior year where he served as a news writer. After graduating college, he continued as a news writer and producer at WSB for several years before moving into corporate communications.
After retiring a decade ago, the Altmans landed in Hoschton where Dave began writing columns for Mainstreet Newspapers part-time.
But his love of poetry never left and in 2014 published his first chapbook of poetry, "Death in the Foyer."
Where does he get his inspiration?
"I just have kinda a natural curiosity, I'm interested in other people and it just comes natural to me," he said.
The thread that seems to run through his latest book of poems seems to be "memories."
"I think that's accurate," Altman said. "I think that poetry sometimes begins with memories, it's part memory and I guess part imagination."
That idea is reflected in his poem "Memory Lane" which ends with:
"Her horse turns back now toward the familiar; chickens clucking, sun
where the memories of her youth and the sacrifices
of her motherhood lay strewn
across the meadow, like the smell of burins leaves,
Another poem, the title poem of the book, talks about memories from the past about being cold. It begins:
my parents wrapped my toes
with aluminum foil scavenged
at a Cleveland Browns game."
"The inspiration comes from all over," Altman says. "It's all around us, it doesn't matter where you're at."
One of example of that is a poem in his book about rude patrons at a Sarah McLachlan concert:
"On she sang, aging the clanging of chairs,
the grinning rich, the corn salad crowd, who
were not going to be denied their dinner table
conversation, even in the midst of this most
virtuous voice of many octaves...."
His innate curiosity is also always at play and helps inspire his poetry.
"I see so much and it just makes me wonder, 'who lives over there and what's their story?'" he said. "It's just like a blessing, I'm just so interested in everything."
Altman says he's always plugged into poetry and often listens to poetry podcasts and authors reciting poems.
"I'm one of the few guys who listens to poetry in the shower," he says laughing. "I've got my Beatles and my (Rolling) Stones and my rock-and-roll, but I do love to listen to good poetry too. I love it."
In 2014, he took a poetry class at Georgia State form noted Georgia poet David Bottoms, a poet he admires.
"A great poet," he said. "...I love learning about poetry."
David Altman's book of poetry can be purchased from Finishing Line Press at
It is also available at The Inside Story Bookstore and Cafe in Hoschton.
