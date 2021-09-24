The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a new family caregiver support group in Athens. The group meets on the first Wednesday of the month at the Athens-Clarke City Library.
The support group allows family caregivers of people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia to develop a support system, exchange information on challenges and possible solutions, as well as take through issues and ways of coping.
“So many of our constituents rely on our programs and services which are often called a life line,” added Linda Davidson, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter. “Having a good support network like a support group helps those caregiving for someone with Alzheimer’s and dementia to feel socially connected and get the encouragement to move on through their own personal journey."
To register for the Athens Family Caregiver Support Group, contact Mary Jo Johnson at 706-206-6163.
OTHER PROGRAMS
The Association continues to offer online support groups across Georgia for caregivers, individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease. Trained individuals facilitate all support groups.
The Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter offers a number of education programs that can help those going through Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible. The Association offers in-person and virtual education programs that allow the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online.
To register for a support group or education program, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or go online to alz.org/crf.
