Bountiful Hills will hold an Alzheimer's awareness benefit singing on Saturday, June 11, at 1 p.m.
There will be live music, food, an auction and raffles.
The event will be held at the Danielsville Gospel Barn, located at 444 Rogers Mill Rd., Danielsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.