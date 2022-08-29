The 12th annual Angel Ride is coming up Oct. 15. It will begin at the Hoschton Train Depot.
It will be held rain or shine.
Registration is at 9 a.m. Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $15 per rider and $10 per passenger.
Lunch will be available by K. Pope. There will be a silent auction, door prizes, a gun raffle, T-shirts, 50/50 raffle, live music, games for the kids and more.
This year's ride will benefit Frankie Pickard, who has struggled with health issues his entire life. He was diagnosed with a heart issue at 2 weeks old and underwent his first surgery. He had three more surgeries at a young age and was given the life expectancy of the age of 13.
"Pickard is a fighter and now he is fighting another battle with liver cancer," organizers said. "He and his wife are trying to raise their beautiful family on one income.
"Frankie and his wife, Jessica, are the most giving people in this world. They will give even when they are fighting their own battles. Come help bless this amazing family this year."
The Hoschton depot is located at 18 Railroad Ave., Hoschton.
For more information, email theangelride99@gmail.com.
Angel Ride is a 501(c)3 non-profit.
