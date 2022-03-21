The 16th annual Ride to Survive will be held April 30 at the Moose Lodge in Winder.
The event will begin at 9 a.m., with riders leaving the Moose Lodge at 10 a.m., going to three different locations: Piedmont Rape Crisis Center office, the Old Texaco station in Talmo and the Jackson County Courthouse, before returning to the Moose Lodge.
There will be a live band, a silent auction, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Barbecue chicken plates will also be available for all participants.
Organizers will total the poker chip winnings and have a grand prize winner of $500, second place winner of $250, and third prize winner of $150.
The annual event benefits the Piedmont Rape Crisis Center, which serves Banks, Barrow and Jackson counties.
For more information, visit www.piedmontrapecrisis.org.
