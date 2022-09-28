The Arcade Police Department will host a Kids Bike Rodeo on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m.
The event is open from children ages 10 and under. Participants are asked to bring a bike, helmet and parent/guardian.
Organizers will also be raffling off a kid's bicycle.
This event will be held in the front parking lot of the Arcade Public Safety building.
