Art in the Park at Hurricane Shoals is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
Admission, parking and entrance to all the exhibits are free. No alcohol or pets are allowed.
The event features handmade crafts, handmade goodies, food trucks, bluegrass and gospel, a 5K race, duck dash, Heritage Village activities and a kids' zone.
Details include:
For more information on Art in the Park, visit www.hurricaneshoalspark.org or call 706-908-7287.
Art in the Park is held at Hurricane Shoals Park, located at 416 Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville.
