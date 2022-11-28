The Tumbling Waters Society of Jackson County has announced the winners of the 2022 Art in the Park contests.

Brooke Boswell, a fourth grader at Jefferson Academy, was the 2022Paula Hardy/Jo Ann Legg art contest winner. Her instructor is Lindsey Newberry. Boswell’s art will be on all the 2023 Art in the Park T-shirts. She received a $100 prize and a blue ribbon from the Tumbling Water Society for her winning entry.

