The Tumbling Waters Society of Jackson County has announced the winners of the 2022 Art in the Park contests.
Brooke Boswell, a fourth grader at Jefferson Academy, was the 2022Paula Hardy/Jo Ann Legg art contest winner. Her instructor is Lindsey Newberry. Boswell’s art will be on all the 2023 Art in the Park T-shirts. She received a $100 prize and a blue ribbon from the Tumbling Water Society for her winning entry.
The 31st annual bluegrass festival essay contest winners were:
•Olivia Duitsman, a third grader at East Jackson Elementary School. Duitsman won a guitar.
•Emmie Reed, an eighth grader at Jefferson Middle School. Reed won a banjo.
•Lola Atkins, a seventh grader at Jefferson Middle School. Atkins won a violin.
The bluegrass festival is held in memory of Tony and Ann Ianaurio. Students are invited to write an essay telling what music means to them and how they would benefit from being the recipient of an instrument.
The Tumbling Waters Society of Jackson County is able to offer this contest because of grant sponsors: Brantley Gilbert, Lathem Family Farms, Southeast Toyota Distributors, Life’s a Party Rental, All Steel Construction, Daryl R. Buffenstein, Whispering 95.1 FM, Coyote on the Run Outdoor Furniture and the Jackson County Legislative Delegation composed of Rep. Tommy Benton, Rep. Houston Gaines, Sen. Frank Ginn and Sen. Bo Hatchett.
