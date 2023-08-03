National Diaper Need Awareness Week (September 18-24) is a week dedicated to raising awareness of diaper need in the United States. One in two U.S. families struggles to provide enough diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry, and healthy.
During National Diaper Need Awareness Week, Athens Area Diaper Bank will have opportunities for the Athens area community to:
- Host diaper drives in workplaces, schools, faith communities, civic organizations, neighborhoods, sports communities, etc.
- Serve as drop-off locations for individuals to donate diapers.
- Volunteer at the diaper bank.
- Support us with individual fundraising online campaigns or host your own fundraiser for Athens Area Diaper Bank.
- Attend a reception at Athens Area Diaper Bank on Sunday, September 24, 2-3 p.m., at 130 Conway Drive, Suite E, Bogart (not far from the Athens mall). The diaper bank will offer tours, light refreshments, celebrate our community and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.