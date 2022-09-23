The Athens Area Diaper Bank will host an open house on Sunday, Oct. 2, frojm 12:30-4 p.m. This event will be held at 130 Conway Drive, Suite E, in Athens.
At 12:30 p.m., the Athens Area Diaper Bank will celebrate its 1 millionth diaper. Since its inception in 2015, the diaper bank has distributed 1 million diapers to families in the community affected by diaper need.
The diaper bank also reminds the community that September 24-October 2 is National Diaper Need Awareness Week, and there are several ways the Athens area community can alleviate diaper need during the week and year-round:
● Donate diapers, donate dollars and/or donate volunteer time.
● Host a diaper drive at your place of employment, school, congregation, civic organization, neighborhood, etc.
