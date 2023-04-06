The Athens Area Diaper Bank is partnering with diaper banks nationwide to have the World’s Largest Diaper Drive from May 1-6. The Athens Area Diaper Bank encourages community members in Barrow, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, and Oglethorpe counties to get involved with their organizations, schools, faith communities, work places, etc., to host diaper drives as part of the World’s Largest Diaper Drive.
For more information and to be involved, email Beth Staton, Community Engagement Specialist at the AADB at beth.staton@athensareadiapers.com.
